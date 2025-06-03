Coachella Valley celebrates World Bike Day, reminding drivers about cyclist safety on the roads

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- June 3rd is World Bike Day, which celebrates bikes and cyclists around the world. It's also a day that encourages cyclists to ditch the car for a day, and if possible, take a bike for transportation instead.

Several cities, including Palm Springs, are celebrating World Bike Day. The city posted a message on social media reminding drivers to be aware of additional cyclists on the roadways, and to practice careful driving.

World Bike Day comes as the Coachella Valley is continuing its efforts to become more bike-friendly, by adding new bike trails in several cities, as well as an extensive CV Link projects spanning the valley.

In the latest update in April, The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) approved two major steps to advance the CV Link project, an eco-friendly alternative transportation trail across the desert. Officials voted to allocate an additional $15 million to complete final stages of CV Link construction.

Since then, construction continues and crews have been seen working to finish up the final pieces of the project.

News Channel 3's Tori King is working to speak with CVAG to get an update on the projects, and how it will make biking safer for people riding in the desert.