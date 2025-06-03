Skip to Content
Community outraged after hate group flyers found in parking lot

Published 11:44 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents are shocked and disturbed after discovering flyers from a known hate group put up across a shopping center parking lot in Rancho Mirage on the corner of Bob Hope and Gerald Ford. The flyers appear to be from Patriot Front, an American white supremacist and neo-fascist hate group.

Concern quickly spread throughout the community as photos of the flyers began circulating on NextDoor. Several residents expressed fear and outrage.

Stay with News Channel 3 for answers.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

