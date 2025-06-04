Agua Caliente, CVWD, and DWA reach settlement on water rights

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Coachella Valley Water District and Desert Water Agency have reached a settlement agreement regarding water rights and water management throughout the Coachella Valley, the tribe announced today.

The agreement stems from two lawsuits against the water districts by Agua Caliente, which argued for ownership of the groundwater stored under the reservation.

All parties involved have agreed to give sovereign authority to Cahuilla Indians over its groundwater, and will jointly cooperate to provide water sustainability for residents living on the reservation through the existing infrastructure, the statement said.

"The agreement affirms the Tribe's right to manage, regulate and govern the use of the Tribal Water Right in the Coachella Valley, and at the same time will provide a real benefit to the entire Coachella Valley,'' Tribal Chairman Reid Milanovich said in a statement.

The next step will be to seek legislation from Congress to approve the settlement and to authorize up to $500 million in federal funding. The funding will ensure sustainability of the Indio Subbasin and would improve several water infrastructures, officials said.

"Desert Water Agency customers can be certain this agreement will not affect our ability to provide safe and reliable water,'' DWA Board President Paul Ortega said. "They will continue to receive dedicated customer service and high-quality water. This settlement respects the Tribe's sovereign rights to help manage and regulate water within a portion of our vast aquifer."

For more information: https://www.aguacaliente.org/watersettlement