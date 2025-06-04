Joint Legislative Audit Committee approves Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez’s request to consider audit of CVUSD

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Local Republican State Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez announced Wednesday the Joint Legislative Audit Committee has approved his request to consider an audit of the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

The announcement comes in the wake of the district's announcement of its now $60 million budget deficit, which News Channel 3 has been following since it was uncovered.

The district is laying off hundreds of staff members in an effort to balance its budget, with Assemblyman Gonzalez saying local communities deserve answers.

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee hearing is scheduled for June 18 in Sacramento, where legislators will formally review the audit request and next steps.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.