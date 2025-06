We received calls from residents who reported feeling some shaking in the Coachella Valley.

The earthquake was reported just before 12:30 p.m.

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Idyllwild Wednesday afternoon, according to USGS.

