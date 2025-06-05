Skip to Content
Free workshops offer guidance to first-time buyers as Coachella Valley home prices cool slightly

Published 6:48 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As housing affordability continues to challenge first-time buyers in the Coachella Valley, a new set of free workshops is offering them tools to navigate the process — just as local home prices see a slight decline.

Lift to Rise, in partnership with Secure Choice Lending, launched a free workshop series on Thursday in Palm Springs to support residents who are hoping to break into the market for the first time.

Dozens of people attended.

Organizers said each session provides step-by-step guidance on qualifying for loans.

The workshops will continue throughout June across the valley including in La Quinta, Desert Hot Springs, Indio and Coachella. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Shay Lawson

