Person in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Indio.

The crash was first reported at around 6:10 a.m. on Highway 111, east of Dr Carreon Boulevard.

According to the Indio Police Department, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on HWY 111 when, for unknown reasons, the pedestrian stepped into the roadway and was struck. The road does not have a crosswalk.

Police said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

