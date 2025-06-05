Skip to Content
Rancho Mirage softball wins again, continues historic run to CIF State Regional Championship

RMHS
By
Updated
today at 9:19 PM
Published 8:30 PM

Rancho Mirage softball may never lose.

The Rattlers defeated Culver City 9-5 on Thursday afternoon to advance to the Division 5 CIF State Regional Tournament championship game.

Rancho Mirage-Culver City was a rematch of the CIF-SS championship, in which the Rattlers won 7-3 last week at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine.

The Rattlers' victory was was their first CIF-SS championship and first by any softball team from the Coachella Valley.

The team will now play Orcutt Academy in the championship game, set for Saturday at Rancho Mirage high school. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Rancho Mirage baseball team has had quite the year as well, but that came to an end Thursday with a 3-2 loss at Phineas Banning.

Both spring sports programs at Rancho Mirage have had special seasons.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Rancho Mirage softball and all local high school sports.

