Rancho Mirage softball wins again, continues historic run to CIF State Regional Championship

Rancho Mirage softball may never lose.

The Rattlers defeated Culver City 9-5 on Thursday afternoon to advance to the Division 5 CIF State Regional Tournament championship game.

They may never lose! Rancho Mirage softball continues historic season with 9-5 win today at Culver City, the same team they beat for the @CIFSS title! Rattlers will now play for D5 @CIFState regional championship on Saturday at home. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ



📷 courtesy @RMHSAD pic.twitter.com/CHjKT4py6E — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 6, 2025

Rancho Mirage-Culver City was a rematch of the CIF-SS championship, in which the Rattlers won 7-3 last week at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine.

The Rattlers' victory was was their first CIF-SS championship and first by any softball team from the Coachella Valley.

The team will now play Orcutt Academy in the championship game, set for Saturday at Rancho Mirage high school. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Rancho Mirage baseball team has had quite the year as well, but that came to an end Thursday with a 3-2 loss at Phineas Banning.

Tough loss in the So-Cal State Regional Semi-Final game...but the Rattlers had an amazing run again, two years in a row! pic.twitter.com/iXmIvYKIoM — RMHS Baseball (@RMHS_Rattlers) June 6, 2025

Both spring sports programs at Rancho Mirage have had special seasons.

