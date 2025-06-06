Skip to Content
News

Trump v Musk: Local reaction from both sides to the bitter breakup

By
New
Published 9:57 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - What started as a policy dispute between President Trump and Elon Musk has now turned personal.

Tensions began rising on Tuesday, when Musk criticized Trump's "big beautiful bill," raising concerns about US government spending and the deficit. The feud escalating on social media.

News Channel 3 is speaking with people on both sides of the political aisle to get their take on the bitter breakup.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content