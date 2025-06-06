Trump v Musk: Local reaction from both sides to the bitter breakup

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - What started as a policy dispute between President Trump and Elon Musk has now turned personal.

Tensions began rising on Tuesday, when Musk criticized Trump's "big beautiful bill," raising concerns about US government spending and the deficit. The feud escalating on social media.

News Channel 3 is speaking with people on both sides of the political aisle to get their take on the bitter breakup.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.