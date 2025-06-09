What are Sanctuary cities and how do they work? A breakdown of policies behind the California Values Act

COACHELLA, California (KESQ) -- As protests over recent ICE Operations continue, some California cities say they will not aid federal agents in any way regarding matters over immigration enforcement. Many of these cities are known as "Sanctuary cities", and there are several right here in the Coachella Valley. Here, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Coachella, are all designated as sanctuary cities. These cities prioritize local public safety and limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, offering a degree of protection for undocumented residents.

According to Global Refuge, a "sanctuary city" refers to a policy that limits or defines the extent to which a local or state government will share information with federal immigration law officers. But how is this allowed?

The California Values Act, otherwise known as SB 54, is a law that was passed in the state of California that significantly allows for the limitation of the cooperation between state and local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration enforcement agencies like ICE. It restricts the use of state and local resources for immigration enforcement, aiming to protect the safety and well-being of all Californians, says a source on ICE Out of California.

