Sanctuary Cities: How do they hold up against ICE?

With President Trump now in office, concerns are growing over potential ICE raids. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security ended a policy that restricts ICE from arresting undocumented people at or near sensitive locations, including schools, houses of worship, and hospitals.

But are sanctuary cities doing anything to strengthen protections?

A sanctuary city is a municipality that limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, often prioritizing local public safety over immigration status.

The Coachella Valley has three: Cathedral City, Coachella, and Palm Springs.

Officials recommend undocumented people know their rights.

