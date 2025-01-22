Skip to Content
Sanctuary Cities: How do they hold up against ICE?

With President Trump now in office, concerns are growing over potential ICE raids. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security ended a policy that restricts ICE from arresting undocumented people at or near sensitive locations, including schools, houses of worship, and hospitals.

But are sanctuary cities doing anything to strengthen protections?

A sanctuary city is a municipality that limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, often prioritizing local public safety over immigration status.

The Coachella Valley has three: Cathedral City, Coachella, and Palm Springs.

Officials recommend undocumented people know their rights.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

