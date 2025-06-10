WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to address Californians from Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - Governor Gavin Newsom is set to address Californians from Los Angeles. You can watch live below:

Newsom's news conference a few hours after a federal judge denied a request by the state of California for an emergency order blocking the deployment of additional federalized National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to the Los Angeles area.

The ruling came hours after California filed an emergency motion against the Trump administration asking the court to take immediate action to block President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Defense from expanding the current mission of National Guard personnel and Marines in Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer scheduled a hearing for Thursday afternoon in San Francisco federal court on the state's request for a restraining order.