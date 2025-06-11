ICE fears in Indio neighborhood sparked by search warrant service

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - An Indio neighborhood was shaken early Wednesday morning when multiple sheriff patrol cars and law enforcement vehicles arrived unexpectedly at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Estates, triggering panic among residents who feared it was an immigration raid.

“People got scared, didn’t know what was going on,” said one resident. “A lot of people thought it was ICE. They didn’t want to leave their homes.” Many began calling family members to warn them to stay indoors.

City Council Member Oscar Ortiz responded to the incident after receiving a call from a terrified mother hiding in her bathroom with her children. Upon arriving, Ortiz confirmed that it was a search warrant service, targeting a single residence, not ICE.

Ortiz acknowledged the broader concern within the community, pointing to recent raids across the state that have heightened fear among undocumented residents.

He reminded residents that Indio police and sheriffs are not supposed to ask about immigration status, and urged the community to continue seeking help when needed.

