Illegal firearms recovered after search warrant service in Indio

Indio PD
Published 9:49 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Police recovered several illegal firearms during a search warrant service at a mobile home park in Indio Wednesday morning.

The investigation started at around 5 a.m. at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park at 46200 Calhoun Street.

"Early this morning, the Desert Regional SWAT Team and the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force, served a search warrant in the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park as part of an ongoing investigation," reads a news release by the Indio Police Department. During the operation, several illegal firearms were recovered. This action is part of our continued efforts to enhance public safety and reduce the presence of illegal weapons in our community."

There was no word on whether any arrests were made.

