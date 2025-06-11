Riverside County Sheriff speaks on state and local response to protests in Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is currently running for Governor, says over 100 of his deputies are participating in a five county mutual aid operation in Los Angeles in support of local law enforcement as protests continue over recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps.

The Sheriff blasted Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass in a social media post Tuesday night.

News Channel 3's John White talked with the Sheriff about that, President Trump's decision to call-in the National Guard and Marines, and how Riverside County is preparing for protests on Saturday, June 14th, with many people expected to participate in demonstrations for what's being called, "No King's Day."