CA Senator Alex Padilla forcibly removed from Kristi Noem’s press conference

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's press conference Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

Statement from Senator Padilla:

“Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government’s operations in Los Angeles and across California. He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem’s press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information.”

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Noel and Padilla had a 15-minute meeting after.

DHS statement