Skip to Content
News

CA Senator Alex Padilla forcibly removed from Kristi Noem’s press conference

ABC News
By
Updated
today at 12:10 PM
Published 12:05 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's press conference Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

Statement from Senator Padilla:

“Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government’s operations in Los Angeles and across California. He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem’s press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information.”

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Noel and Padilla had a 15-minute meeting after.

DHS statement

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content