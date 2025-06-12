Search ends; investigation underway for hit-and-run suspect in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A heavy police presence was in Palm Desert near Monterey Avenue and Sagewood Drive Thursday as Sheriff's deputies on the ground and in the air searched for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a hit-and-run crash at around 5:25 p.m. in the area of Bob Hope Drive and Dinah Shore Drive.

Deputies were able to get a description of the vehicle, which was later located in the 4000 block of Sagewood Drive.

One suspect was taken into custody; however, deputies actively searched for a second suspect for around four hours. They report the search of the area has been concluded, but the investigation remains ongoing.

