Summer Surge: DUI cases expected to rise with warmer weather

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people have been arrested after an overnight DUI crash into a building on Monterey and Highway 111, according to officials.

As summer approaches, officials warn that this incident may be one of many. Law enforcement agencies are bracing for a seasonal uptick in DUI-related incidents, which historically rise during warmer months.

With more people on the roads and social gatherings increasing, authorities are ramping up patrols and sobriety checkpoints. Officials urge drivers to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or using ride share services to prevent tragedies before they happen.

