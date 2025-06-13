FIND Food Bank experiencing higher need for food donations and volunteers in the summer months

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - As the high season comes to an end and as food prices continue to surge across the country, FIND food bank is experiencing a higher need of both food donations and volunteers during the summer months.

Telemundo 15 anchor Hernan Quintas explains the different ways that you can support our local food bank and our community.

For more information, including how to donate or volunteer, visit findfoodbank.org/