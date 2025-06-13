Skip to Content
Live Coverage: Iran launches dozens of missiles toward Israel

By Riley HoffmanLeah SarnoffJack MooreJon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: June 13, 2025, 11:32 AM PDT

Israel launched dozens of strikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, striking at the heart of the country's nuclear program, killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.

Iran responded with an aerial attack involving about 100 drones, Israel said, but all of them were shot down before hitting their target.

The U.S. did not provide any assistance or have any involvement in the Israeli strike, a U.S. official told ABC News.

