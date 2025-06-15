Skip to Content
News

Father’s Day takes flight at Palm Springs Air Museum

By
Published 4:52 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - With soaring temperatures across the Coachella Valley, some families found a cool way to celebrate.

Craig Fedoryshyn, visitor, said his family visited the Palm Springs Air Museum.

"My son over there loves planes and I do, too," Fedoryshyn said. "We're in town from Wisconsin visiting, so might as well come out on Father's Day and check out the museum here. We've heard about it."

At the museum, dads got in free.

Jordan Feinberg, visitor, said his father likes airplanes and jets and that he's happy to spend the day with him — doing something he loves.

"It makes me very happy that I get to be with someone very supportive," Feinberg said. "And to support what they love."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content