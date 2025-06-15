Father’s Day takes flight at Palm Springs Air Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - With soaring temperatures across the Coachella Valley, some families found a cool way to celebrate.

Craig Fedoryshyn, visitor, said his family visited the Palm Springs Air Museum.

"My son over there loves planes and I do, too," Fedoryshyn said. "We're in town from Wisconsin visiting, so might as well come out on Father's Day and check out the museum here. We've heard about it."

At the museum, dads got in free.

Jordan Feinberg, visitor, said his father likes airplanes and jets and that he's happy to spend the day with him — doing something he loves.

"It makes me very happy that I get to be with someone very supportive," Feinberg said. "And to support what they love."