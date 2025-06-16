Skip to Content
News

Mental Health and the LGBTQ+ Community: Navigating Stress in Challenging Times

By
New
Published 10:40 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - In today’s complex social and political climate, many individuals are facing increased stress and uncertainty. For members of the LGBTQIA+ community, recent developments—including protests, heightened immigration enforcement, and national debates around civil rights—can create additional emotional strain. These experiences often intersect with pre-existing challenges related to stigma, discrimination, and lack of access to affirming care, contributing to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and substance use.

Mental health is deeply influenced by external environments. When people feel unsafe, unseen, or unsupported, the impacts can extend into their emotional and physical well-being. This is particularly true for LGBTQIA+ individuals who may also navigate other vulnerable identities, such as being undocumented, a person of color, or part of a low-income household.

Accessing care can be difficult, especially when fear of judgment or past experiences with discrimination keep individuals from seeking help. That’s why building affirming, inclusive environments—at home, in community spaces, and in treatment settings—is essential. Encouragement from family, friends, and trusted professionals can help break down barriers and connect people to the resources they need.

While current events may heighten stress, they also highlight the importance of mental health awareness and support. Creating space for honest conversations, affirming care, and ongoing education is key to ensuring that LGBTQIA+ individuals feel safe, supported, and empowered to prioritize their well-being.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content