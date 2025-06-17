More SCE customers qualify for bill discounts with expanded FERA income guidelines

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures rise more income-qualified customers are eligible for discounts on their electric bill.

The Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) program offers qualified customers 18% off their monthly bill and expanded guidelines now include households of one or two. Previously, the program was limited to three or more.

In 2024, more than 32,000 FERA-enrolled customers saved a combined total of nearly $15 million — an average savings of $450 a year.

The change, which became effective June 1, is expected to help grow that number to include more than 357,000 Southern California Edison customers.

FERA eligibility is based on household size and income. For a one or two person household, the salary range is $42,301 to $52,875. For families of three or more, that number starts at $53,301. Once enrolled, customers must recertify every two to six years.

SCE encourages customers to apply early and explore additional support options, including payment plans and energy-efficiency assistance.

Learn more about SCE’s programs to help residential customers manage their bills at sce.com/billhelp

