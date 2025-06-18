Skip to Content
Community holds food drive and speak-out to protest possible SNAP cuts

Published 11:15 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Community members gathered outside Representative Ken Calvert’s Palm Desert office this morning for a food drive and protest, voicing strong opposition to proposed federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The event ran from 8:30 to 10:30 AM and included speeches, personal testimonies, and a food donation drive to support local families in need.

Organizers say the event was held to highlight the real-life impact of the proposed SNAP cuts under the so-called 'Big Beautiful Bill.' Roughly 13% of Riverside County residents are SNAP recipients, and community advocates warn that cuts to the program could push thousands into food insecurity.

Organizers stressed the importance of protecting community food infrastructure, which they say will be placed under even greater strain if the proposed cuts are enacted. They are calling on Rep. Calvert to vote against legislation that reduces funding for SNAP.

The donated food will be distributed to local food banks.

