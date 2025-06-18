CVUSD state audit shot down, sparking strong reactions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - A push for a state audit of the Coachella Valley Unified School District has failed — after a vote in Sacramento today.

It comes after the district's announcement of its now $60 million budget deficit, which News Channel 3 has been following since it was uncovered.

The vote split 3-3 was just one shy of green lighting an audit Coachella Valley Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio) requested.

"It's disappointing that our request for an audit of the Coachella Valley Unified School District wasn't approved," Gonzalez said. "Especially when it had bipartisan support and the backing of countless parents, educators and concerned community members."

He said he's already asked for reconsideration.

"At the end of summer, right around that timeframe, we hope that it will be brought up again to the committee and then we'll be able to present our case one more time," Gonzalez said.

The push for an audit follows growing concerns over district spending, layoffs, contract buyouts and leadership turnover.

Superintendent Dr. Esparza stood her ground — pointing to a 90% graduation rate, improving test scores and efforts to stabilize the district's finances.

"I think it's good to know that there are assembly people and senators who seem to be able to read through the lines and understand that this was more political than anything," Dr. Esparza said.

She acknowledged the mass layoffs, saying the decision hasn't been easy as superintendent.

"We're trying our best to provide systems of support," Dr. Esparza said. "We've had the unemployment department working with us and giving some people some assistance in how to file for the applications."

News Channel 3 has reached out to lawmakers who participated in the vote, and are waiting for answers.

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee (JLAC) is scheduled to meet again in August.