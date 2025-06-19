Skip to Content
CA gas prices set to rise, what drivers need to know before hitting the road

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif (KESQ) - California drivers should brace for higher fuel costs this summer. Starting July 1, the state’s gas excise taxes will increase, as part of an annual inflation adjustment.

Each year, California adjusts its fuel tax rates based on inflation data from the Department of Finance. This year's bump means the gasoline excise tax will rise to 61.2 cents per gallon, up from 59.6 cents.

According to the California Taxpayers Association website, the gas tax rate has more than doubled in the last 10 years.

As California continues to lead the nation with the highest average gas prices, experts encourage drivers to plan ahead and consider apps or rewards programs to help save at the pump.

