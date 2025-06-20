Appreciation BBQ honors PS Police, Fire Dept. for bravery and dedication

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A private appreciation BBQ will be held Friday to honor members of the Palms Springs Police and Fire Departments for their service and courage, especially in response to the last months fertility clinic bombing. The event is put together by the Califried Foundation & Morales & Galindo Group in association with the Hispanic-American Chamber of commerce.

The BBQ will feature a unique and touching surprise: local officials and dignitaries will trade in their suits for aprons, stepping up as guest chefs to serve those who serve us all. It's a small but powerful way flipping the script - offering care and service to those who are so often the ones giving it.

A humble yet meaningful way to say thank you to the men and women who risk their lives daily to protect and serve.

