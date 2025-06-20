CVUSD board trustee Sylvia Paz resigns from position

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Sylvia Paz stepped down from her position as trustee of the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

The move went into effect on June 17, the district announced on Friday. Paz said she is resigning to begin a "long-planned sabbatical."

Paz spent seven years on the board. District officials said she leaves behind a legally of leadership, advocacy and unwavering commitment to educational equity and student success.

There was no immediate word on when the trustee seat will be filled.

