Palm Springs Surf Club to host athletes performing live record-breaking stunts on Saturday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Surf Club is holding a live "groundbreaking action sports spectacle" event on Saturday, June 21, featuring tricks, demonstrations, and record-breaking stunts.

The event - "The Raha Live Record Breakers & NBD Surfing Invitational" will include performances by athletes from skateboarding, BMX, big-air motorcycling, and surfing.

The athletes slated to perform include Motocross daredevil Colby Raha, who will attempt to break a long-distance jump world record, skate legend Greyson Fletcher, and mountain bike phenom Dylan Starks, among other action sports athletes. All are set to "attempt the never-before-seen in front of a live audience."

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. For the event schedule, ticket pricing, parking, and more details, visit palmspringssurfclub.com.