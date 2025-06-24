Registered sex offender accused of attempting to contact a Morongo Valley minor for lewd acts

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - An Apple Valley man who's a registered sex offender was accused on Tuesday of attempting to contact a minor for lewd acts.

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station arrested Douglas Bergschneider, accusing him of communicating with and sending explicit photographs to a 13-year-old girl from Morongo Valley.

The Sheriff's Department has released Bergschneider's photo, as they believe there could be more victims.

They urge anyone with information on this matter to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go wetip.com.