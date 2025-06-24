Skip to Content
News

Registered sex offender accused of attempting to contact a Morongo Valley minor for lewd acts

By
Published 11:44 PM

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - An Apple Valley man who's a registered sex offender was accused on Tuesday of attempting to contact a minor for lewd acts.

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station arrested Douglas Bergschneider, accusing him of communicating with and sending explicit photographs to a 13-year-old girl from Morongo Valley.

The Sheriff's Department has released Bergschneider's photo, as they believe there could be more victims.

They urge anyone with information on this matter to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go wetip.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content