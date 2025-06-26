Skip to Content
FIND Food Bank and Amazon partner to fight food insecurity

Published 10:21 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - FIND Food Bank held a community give back event Thursday to announce a monetary donation from Amazon that will provide 100,000 meals to local residents.

Amazon employees also delivered food collected from sites across Southern California and volunteered to help FIND sort and distribute supplies.

The donations come at a critical time. During the summer, many families face increased food insecurity due to seasonal job loss and the absence of school meal programs. The partnership helps fill that gap and ensures more people have access to food when they need it most.

