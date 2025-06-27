Local immigration attorney breaks down SCOTUS birthright citizenship ruling

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Following the Supreme Court's birthright citizenship ruling, local immigration attorneys are now worried about the impact it could have on their clients.

Ally Bolour with the Bolour/Carl Immigration Group in Palm Springs, spoke with News Channel 3 in January about President Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship. Bolour said he believed the order was 'completely unconstitutional,' and defied the 14th Amendment.

Bolour now says he's shocked by the developments, but stands by his opinion that the order is unconstitutional.

While SCOTUS didn't rule if the order was constitutional, it's ruling will allow the President's order to take effect in states or among persons that have not challenged it.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with Bolour and other local attorneys on how the order could impact the Coachella Valley.