Immigration lawyer, migrant aides discuss President Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order

Among a slew of executive orders passed by President Donald Trump following his inauguration was an order on birthright citizenship.

The practice grants citizenship to anyone born in the United States. But now, President Trump hopes to reinterpret the practice under the 14th amendment.

Under the president's plan, those born in the United States could only be granted citizenship if their parents have legal status.

Coming up tonight at 6, KESQ speaks with local leaders on the implication this could have in the Coachella Valley and the legal challenges it faces.