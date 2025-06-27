Viewers helped in saving lives by donating at News Channel 3 blood drive

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - According to America's blood centers, summer often brings a critical blood shortage as donations typically drop due to school breaks, vacations, and changes in donor routines.

But Friday, viewers helped News Channel 3 change that problem locally.

The News Channel 3 LifeStream blood drive wrapped up at noon, and thanks to your generosity, we collected life-saving blood during this summer slowdown.

Your donation could help save the lives of medical patients, accident victims, and newborn babies.

If you didn't get a chance to donate blood on Friday, LifeStream will be taking blood donations all summer.

LifeStream Blood Bank reports that 500 blood donations are needed in our local community every day. To set up an appointment to make a blood donation, call 800-879-4484 or visit lstream.org.