Coachella Valley fire officials warn residents about firework safety and risks during the Fourth of July

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Fourth of July is just days away, and local fire official are warning desert residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks here in the Coachella Valley.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks are responsible for thousands of incidents every year. The NFPA reports around 18,500 fires caused by fireworks on average annually, causing an estimated $43,000,000 in damages.

Not only are they dangerous, they can be deadly. Thousands of people were injured in fireworks-related accidents here in the U.S. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 14,700 people were sent to Emergency Rooms and treated for fireworks-related injuries or burns across the country last year. During that same time period, eleven people died from fireworks-related accidents.

Riverside County Fire, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, and the county Code Enforcement Department will be actively pursuing individuals who light fireworks without a permit.

During last year's enforcement, nearly 300 citations were issued, while 10 people were arrested, and over 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

Under local ordinance, California-approved “safe and sane” fireworks such as sparklers and fountains are permitted only within the city limits of Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, and Indio. They are not permitted in other local cities.

News Channel 3's Tori King is speaking with PSFD about safety tips this 4th of July, stay tuned for her coverage at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.