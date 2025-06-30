Rep. Calvert defends Medicaid cuts in “Big Beautiful Bill”

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Local 41st District Rep. Ken Calvert (R) is hoping President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will be passed in the Senate and House this week advancing the President’s agenda.

The bill includes an extension of the President’s first term tax cuts along with cuts in Medicaid spending to offset some of the costs. The current version would also extend the nation's debt limit by $5 trillion.

Calvert sat down with News Channel 3’s John White for a wide-ranging interview including his defense of those cuts.

“Medicaid is fine. We’re not doing anything to Medicaid other than people that are able bodied, men and women under the age of 65 that are in good health with no children, have 20 hour a week work requirement or 20 hours of volunteer work. That's not too much to ask to get Medicaid insurance on your behalf."

You can see more of the interview here:

The interview also covered Calvert’s positions on immigration enforcement, foreign policy, tariffs, and his plans to run for re-election next year.

