Wolf Fire Smoke Impacts Air Quality Across the Coachella Valley

We’re ending the day with smoky skies and warm temperatures across the Coachella Valley. It’s been a hot one, and unfortunately, those fire weather conditions aren’t going anywhere just yet. We’ve got dry air, high heat, and some occasional winds—all things that can really increase the fire danger this time of year.

Right now, air quality is a concern we're watching—especially with the Wolf Fire burning nearby. An Air Quality Alert is still in place tonight for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, and the Riverside County Mountains. If you’re sensitive to smoke, try to keep windows closed and avoid too much time outside.

Overnight, it’s going to stay pretty warm, so don’t expect much relief by morning. And by the afternoon, we’re right back into the triple digits—above 110° again tomorrow. So if you have outdoor plans, be sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade when you can.

The good news? There’s a bit of a break on the horizon. Starting Wednesday, we’ll see slightly cooler temps and a little more moisture moving in. That could bring us some extra clouds, and there’s even a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two over the mountains later this week.