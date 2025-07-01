Behind the Red: What’s in fire retardant and how it works

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are getting the upper hand on the Wolf Fire burning south of Banning. The brushfire is at 35 percent contained and has burned more than 2,400 acres. This progress, in large part, thanks to retardant lines.

Retardant, or PHOS-CHEK, is made of a salt mixture that helps to slow the spread of fire and makes it easier to control, according to CAL FIRE.

“It’s not toxic, it’s just got some color so the aircraft can actually see where they left off and keep going with that line.” Capt. Daniel Potter, CAL FIRE PIO

When dried, it turns into fertilizer for the surrounding vegetation. But officials still caution people from getting too close.

“It can be super runny or super thick so depending on the mixture it can be very slippery so use caution if you’re in the area... If you do happen to live in an area that the retardant did get dropped on, like your house, we do recommend washing it off if fire crews didn’t do that because it will compromise the paint.” Capt. Daniel Potter, CAL FIRE PIO

For some residents living at the base of the retardant drop sight, the hillside's red color is helping to keep them as ease.

“That’s a reminder of how hard they work and how dangerous their job is. We really appreciate them putting themselves at risk for us. Protecting property, protecting lives.” Brian Strawter, Banning resident

