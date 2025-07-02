Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz speaks out against “Big Beautiful Bill”

WASHINGTON, DC (KESQ) - The deeply divided House is set to take up President Trump's sweeping tax and spending cuts package after Senate Republicans narrowly approved the measure on Tuesday.

The President has been meeting with some House GOP holdouts to attempt to convince them to back his bill before the July 4th deadline.

Some Republicans are concerned about the bill's spending cuts to social safety net programs, including Medicaid.

Earlier this week News Channel 3 spoke with valley Republican Congressman Ken Calvert, who supports the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill," and on Wednesday, we spoke with valley Democratic Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, who is strongly against it.

Republican leaders want the bill sent to President Trump's desk by July 4th.

With every Democrat vowing to oppose the bill, Republicans can only afford to lose three votes if all members are present and voting.