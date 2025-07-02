Shelters urging residents to keep pets safe during Fourth of July

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Fourth of July is the busiest weekend for lost pets entering shelters, primarily due to the loud noises and flashing lights from fireworks, which can frighten pets and cause them to run away.

Many animal shelters and animal control facilities report a 30% to 60% increase in lost pets, according to national shelter data.

This could be a problem for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services which is already over capacity. RCDAS revealed they are currently at 230% capacity for dogs with more that 1,000 dogs and at 125% capacity for cats with a population of over 300 cats in their care.

Quick Safety Tips:

Keep pets indoors and secure

Never use fireworks near animals

Use vet-approved calming aids

Update microchips and ID tags

