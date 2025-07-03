Actor Michael Madsen dies in Malibu at 67

MALIBU, Calif. (KESQ) - Actor Michael Madsen, known for his frequent collaboration with director Quentin Tarantino in films such as "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," died today at his Malibu home. He was 67.

His publicist, Liz Rodriguez, said Madsen suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest, and he was found unresponsive Thursday morning.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films `Resurrection Road,' `Concessions' and `Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,'' Rodriguez said in a joint statement with Madsen's managers, Susan Ferris and Ron Smith. "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called `Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems,' currently being edited."

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.''

A Chicago native, Madsen broke into films with a small part in the 1980s thriller ``WarGames,'' followed by appearances in productions including "The Natural,'' "Thelma & Louise,'' "Donnie Brasco'' and "Die Another Day.''

But he made a splash in his work with Tarantino, beginning with the brutal crime drama "Reservoir Dogs,'' playing a sadistic criminal known only as Mr. Blonde. He worked with Tarantino again in the films "Kill Bill: Vol. 2,'' "The Hateful Eight'' and ``Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.''

Madsen was the brother of Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen. He was married three times and had six children. His son Christian is also an actor, known for his work in "Divergent."

According to Palm Springs Life, Madsen owned a house in Thunderbird Heights in Rancho Mirage in the late 90s.

In 2021, Madsen was apart of the documentary, "The Jewels of the Salton Sea."