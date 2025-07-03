Coachella hosts Fourth of July celebration days after nearby shooting

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Just days after a shooting near Bagdouma Park, the city of Coachella moved forward with its annual Independence Day celebration Thursday night — complete with food trucks, carnival games and a firework show.

Despite safety concerns, many families still showed up to celebrate.

"I am really happy to be here," Dulce, an attendee said. "I think it's the best celebration."

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department increased patrols for the event, deploying its Coachella Community Action Team to monitor entrances and exits and maintain a visible law enforcement presence.

Others noted a quieter turnout than usual, pointing not to recent violence, but fears surrounding immigration enforcement.

“There’s a lot less people than last year,” said Victor Yrra, another guest. “I think people are scared to show up because of ICE.”

Yrra said he chose to choose celebration over fear.

"We’re going to have to prevail no matter what," Yrra said.

