New CA law requires drink lids at bars to prevent drugging

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new bill designed to keep you from being drugged is now in effect.

Bars across the state must now have a stack of lids available to protect drinks from being spiked. If you want a lid to protect your drink, just ask.

The law, which went into effect Tuesday, aims to deter drug-facilitated sexual assault.

California bars and nightclubs are already required to post signs letting customers know that drug-testing kits are available. Now they have to keep a stack of lids handy — one more method for protecting patrons.

It's supported by the LGBTQ+ community and alcohol safety organizations.

