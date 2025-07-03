Skip to Content
Two hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-10 near Monroe exit

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Indio.

The crash was first reported at around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side on the I-10, west of Monroe.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling in the slow lane when it collided with a Semi. The impact caused the SUV to lose control and overturn onto the right shoulder.  

The driver and a passenger were transported to a nearby hospital after complaints of pain.

It is unknown who is at fault at this time, police said.

CHP is investigating the crash as a hit-and-run, as the semi truck did not stay at the scene.

