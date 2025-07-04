Palm Springs hosts trio of Fourth of July festivities

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Hundreds of people gathering in Palm Springs to celebrate Fourth of July.

Events kicking off with a splash at the Palm Springs Swim Center, where a pool party helped attendees beat the heat.

From the pool to the baseball field. The Palm Springs Power facing off the Power Summer Collegiate League All Stars.

“I am here at Palm Springs Power Baseball Stadium to help the crowd celebrate by selling them hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn and cold drinks.” Sue Bergstrom, attendee “I feel baseball is more Fourth of July very on theme so we’re happy to be here.” Shelby Kirkland, attendee

Assembly member Greg Wallis throwing first pitch. He says it's a moment for the community to come together.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to get together as a community and get to celebrate 249 years of being a great nation. With all the issues going on around the world here it gets pretty special to come together as a community and be out here and celebrate.” Greg Wallis, 47th District Assembly Member

That sense of community echoed by Nick Gonzalez, director of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation.

“We want to make sure is that community is having fun, uh, and we're building community here by bringing people together in our park, um, and having fun with our pool party, or concert in the park, and then of course our fireworks show to end the night.” Nick Gonzalez, Palm Springs Parks & Recreation Director

Visitors also getting to enjoy a concert at Sunrise Park, featuring Hard Days Night.

To close it all off, a spectacular fireworks show. Attendees say it's a reminder of what Fourth of July is all about.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.