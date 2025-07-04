Palm Springs set to host Fourth of July pool party, concert in the park celebrations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's the Fourth of July and Palm Springs is ready to welcome nearly 10,000 people between its three events. The Department of Parks and Recreation has planned a weekend full of fun festivities for all residents and visitors.

All city organizers are urging people to attend fireworks shows Friday night rather than sparking their own at home. Fireworks illegal in California without a "safe and sane" seal from the Office of State Fire Marshalls or a permit.

The Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation has made sure community members have fun filled and safe activities throughout Friday. If people don't want to wait until nighttime to start the Fourth of July celebrations, they can head to the Palm Springs Swim Center for an "All American Pool Party."

The swim center will have inflatable slides, food, games and more for all residents and visitors. They can even stay in the pool all night and watch the fireworks show, starting at 9:15 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If people want to take a break from the pool or come later in the evening, Parks and Recreation is holding a concert in the park at 7 p.m. with live music by Hard Days Work. The Sunrise Park event will see the same fireworks show as the pool party.

Both events within the park are free for entry, and parking will be open for every lot except the lot in front of the Palm Springs Pavilion at the front of the swim center and skate park. Pool capacity is limited to 500 people, so organizers suggest getting there early for space.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is also overseeing the Power Baseball game, while tickets are not free, organizers say the field will be a great place to view the fireworks.

If you want more information on the Palm Springs event go to https://engagepalmsprings.com/fourthofjuly

