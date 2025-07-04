Pyro Spectaculars sets up over 600 fireworks shells in Sunrise Park ahead of “All American” event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Pyro Spectaculars is putting together a colorful fireworks display for the Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation "All American" Fourth of July events Friday night.

Robert Bronner, a pyrotechnic operator, said it takes nearly 20 hours to set up over 600 shells for the big display – something they put together with care and intention for the viewers.

"A well choreographed show invokes a beautiful memory to carry with you," Bronner said. "And so you're here to celebrate. Today, you want to go home with something that says, 'Wow did you see that?'...We're here to make sure that beauty is displayed."

Bronner said Pyro Spectaculars hopes to give people an experience they won't forget at Sunrise Park throughout the night. The fireworks show is set to start at 9:15 p.m. sharp, according to Parks and Recreation.

Residents and visitors can see the show from the "All American Pool Party" at the Palm Springs Swim Center, the concert in the park with Hard Days Night or from the Power Baseball game. All information for events can be found here.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from fireworks operators on the set up process and what it means to them.