Structure fire breaks out in Windy Cove area north of Palm Springs

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a structure fire in the Windy Cove area north of Palm Springs.

The fire was reported at around 1:10 p.m. on the 15000 Block of La Vida Drive in the county area of Palm Springs.

According to CAL FIRE, there was "heavy smoke and fire from a residential structure."

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.