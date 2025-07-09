Skip to Content
Highway 111 project in La Quinta underway, what you need to know

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Work on the Highway 111 Pavement Rehab Improvement Project is underway, and the impacts are already being felt by commuters and surrounding businesses.

Utility manholes and valves have been lowered, and curb ramp construction is in progress. At least one lane may be closed in each direction, but all others will remain open.

Construction will take place between west of Washington St to Dunes Palms Dr.

The project, which costs $7 million, is expected to run from June 23, 2025 to October 2025. Expect potential backups and traffic disruptions.

