CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to put out a tamarisk tree fire burning near Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope exit.

CAL FIRE confirmed the fire is an eighth of an acre and is burning at a slow rate of spread.

There is no impact on the freeway or any nearby roadways.

Resources are expected to remain at the scene for about an hour and a half, according to CAL FIRE.

